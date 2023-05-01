Sign-ups begin for new charter school coming to Cherokee County

Anna Arinder has the story.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -A new charter school is coming to Cherokee County, and sign-ups are open to parents interested in having their children attend.

This new school, Goucher Charter Academy, was considered a community passion project by some. The school building used to belong to Goucher Elementary School, which the Cherokee County School District shut down in 2021 to downsize and save money.

Since it closed, community members have worked to breathe new life into the school.

The chair of the school’s planning committee, Jimmy Lamb, said his daughter was in kindergarten when Goucher Elementary closed and fought to have the new charter school take its place. Lamb added that the school’s mission is to ensure every child feels like they can succeed.

“We want to focus on the whole child, not just academics,” Lamb said. “Academics are important and we’re going to provide high quality academics, but there is so much more in life. These kids need someone to take care of them, help them to grow as people, if we help them grow as good people, they will help grow good communities and good society. That resonates. That’s important.”

Goucher Elementary School is expected to open in August. Parents interested in the new school can visit their website to learn more.

