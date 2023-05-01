Spartanburg announces first-ever fashion week

Generic fasion
Generic fasion(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Designers and models get ready! Spartanburg is getting ready for its first-ever fashion week this fall.

Spartanburg Fashion Week is a network of fashion professionals who are inspired to cultivate and emerge a platform for local and national designers or retailers in the area. The event will take place Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, 2023.

Organizers say Spartanburg Fashion Week will outline a full week of events and runway shows allowing creators in all industries to collaborate to create imagery and elaborate styles showcasing their crafts, designs and emerging fashion trends.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the communities thriving retailors and individuals who want to drive fashion to a new height in revolutionizing Spartanburg’s textile heritage,” organizers said.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

  • Wednesday - Fashion Panel
  • Thursday - Top 10 Fashion Icons
  • Friday - Model and designer mixer
  • Saturday - Emerging Designers
  • Sunday - The Grand Finale featuring The Kids Show

Models, designers, vendors, hair and makeup artists, stylists or volunteers looking to participate can click here.

