Spartanburg announces first-ever fashion week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Designers and models get ready! Spartanburg is getting ready for its first-ever fashion week this fall.

Spartanburg Fashion Week is a network of fashion professionals who are inspired to cultivate and emerge a platform for local and national designers or retailers in the area. The event will take place Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, 2023.

Organizers say Spartanburg Fashion Week will outline a full week of events and runway shows allowing creators in all industries to collaborate to create imagery and elaborate styles showcasing their crafts, designs and emerging fashion trends.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the communities thriving retailors and individuals who want to drive fashion to a new height in revolutionizing Spartanburg’s textile heritage,” organizers said.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

Wednesday - Fashion Panel

Thursday - Top 10 Fashion Icons

Friday - Model and designer mixer

Saturday - Emerging Designers

Sunday - The Grand Finale featuring The Kids Show

Models, designers, vendors, hair and makeup artists, stylists or volunteers looking to participate can click here.

MORE NEWS: Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.