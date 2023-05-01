Teens ride World War II tank to prom

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – Riding to the prom in a limo has long been a favorite for many high schoolers attending the big dance. But a group of teens in Oregon recently rode to prom in a World War II tank instead.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who owns an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland, and who agreed to drive Sherman and his friends for $1,000.

Sherman and his best friend Sam Tetro created a GoFundMe and quickly raised enough money to hire Greenberg to take them to prom in the tank.

He even recruited a man in the area who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of “Star Wars” while riding a unicycle. The unipiper said he was happy to be their escort to the dance.

Sherman was accompanied by his date who he asked out by holding a sign that said, “I’d be tankful to take you to prom.”

While this endeavor may have started out as a joke, Sherman said it wound up proving a point he holds near and dear: “Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

