Tuesday Morning going out of business, holding liquidation sales

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular home goods store is going out of business after nearly five decades.

Tuesday Morning announced they are closing all stores. Liquidation sales began on Monday and locations are also selling fixtures and equipment.

The closure impacts all stores including the following in the western Carolinas:

Greenville - East North Street

Spartanburg - East Main Street

Seneca - Bilo Plaza

Asheville - Westgate Parkway

Hendersonville - Four Seasons Boulevard

Gift cards will be accepted through May 13. The stores are offering 30 percent off the lowest ticket price on discounted bedding, bath, furniture, lamps, kitchenware, and more.

The Dallas-based company has been around since 1974.

