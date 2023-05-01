Wildlife officials, other agencies search for missing juvenile

A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.
A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.(wmbf)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are searching around the river near Mars Old Field landing.

SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas said crews searched throughout the night and members of the dive team resumed searching Monday morning.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash

Latest News

How to keep your beard feeling silky smooth
How to keep your beard feeling silky smooth
FOX Carolina will carry the coronation of King Charles III live on-air and in our free...
WATCH LIVE: How to stream coronation of King Charles III
South Carolina lottery
Check your tickets! $100K lottery ticket sold in Anderson
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County