Wildlife officials, other agencies search river for missing child

Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary and Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are searching around the river near Mars Old Field landing.

SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas said crews searched throughout the night and members of the dive team resumed searching Monday morning. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search.

Dive teams and searchers using underwater cameras took turns Monday combing the river near the landing.

Crime scene tape blocks off most of the landing. Family members have been along the bank waiting for word but have declined to talk to the media.

Authorities have not released the name, age or gender of the missing child and also have not released a photo.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
Officials say a teen was injured in a Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Teen injured in Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting
Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
Man killed by loose tire in Haywood County
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Latest News

College celebrations
SC Governor's school prepares for graduation
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Fair coming to South Carolina
Fair coming to Heritage Park in Greenville Co.
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say