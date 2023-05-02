Anderson County Deputies looking for man missing over week

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen on April 24.

Deputies said Joshua J. Rogers’ last known location was in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson. He has not been seen since.

It is unknown what he was last wearing and what direction he was heading in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-05647.

