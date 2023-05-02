Asheville Police charge additional suspect from January murder investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said an additional suspect from a January murder as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the department, 26-year-old Jamel Marquis Fisher was charged with felony accessory after the fact for his role in the shooting death of Mackenzie McCord Strickland.

Police said Fishers was located and arrested on May 1 in West Asheville.

Fisher was also charged with carrying a concealed gun when a 9mm Walther CCP pistol was located during the arrest.

This case remains an active investigation by the Asheville Police Department.

If you or anyone you know has more information about the case, you can call 828-252-1110.

