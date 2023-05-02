WATCH LIVE: BMW Pro-am to announce celebrity lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual BMW Charity Pro-am Golf Tournament is expected to announce the 2023 celebrity lineup on Tuesday.

The announcement is set to take place at 10 a.m.

In previous years, we’ve seen appearances from comedian Larry the Cable Guy, MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, actor Anthony Anderson and Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

This year’s Pro-am is June 5 through June 11 at both the Thornblade Country Club in Greer and the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.

