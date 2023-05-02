WATCH LIVE: BMW Pro-am to announce celebrity lineup

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual BMW Charity Pro-am Golf Tournament is expected to announce the 2023 celebrity lineup on Tuesday.

The announcement is set to take place at 10 a.m.

In previous years, we’ve seen appearances from comedian Larry the Cable Guy, MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, actor Anthony Anderson and Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

This year’s Pro-am is June 5 through June 11 at both the Thornblade Country Club in Greer and the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.

MORE NEWS: Asheville Police charge additional suspect from January murder investigation

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Multiple crashes cause hazardous spill on I-85
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say
High school student from Ga dies in Anderson County crash
High school student from GA dies in Anderson County crash
Tuesday Morning is going out of business.
Tuesday Morning going out of business, holding liquidation sales

Latest News

National Small Business Week: Waffle Drop
National Small Business Week: Waffle Drop
BMW Pro-am to announce celebrity lineup
BMW Pro-am to announce celebrity lineup
2023 Switch Charity Golf tournament
2023 Switch Charity Golf tournament
Upstate students build tiny homes
Upstate students build tiny homes