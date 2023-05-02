Crews working to remove tree blocking intersection in Greenwood

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said crews are working to remove a tree blocking the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Mathis Road in Greenwood.

Officers said the tree could take several hours to clean up so drivers should avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as officials release new information about the situation.

