Gaffney Police investigating after man shot in leg

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney Police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

Police say they responded to a shooting at 409/411 W Carlisle St. around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival - officers say they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officials say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers say they found two handguns and 20 shell casings at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.