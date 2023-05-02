Gaffney Police investigating after man shot in leg

(KWTX #1)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney Police say they’re investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

Police say they responded to a shooting at 409/411 W Carlisle St. around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival - officers say they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officials say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers say they found two handguns and 20 shell casings at the scene.

