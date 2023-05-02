Juneteenth events happening in the Upstate, Western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and multiple cities across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are preparing for the celebration.

Juneteenth which is short for June nineteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people would be freed. The troops arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Now multiple cities across the country, including here in the Upstate and Western North Carolina, commemorate the day with celebrations, festivals, galas and events.

ASHEVILLE

Juneteenth celebrations It will focus on spotlighting non-majority businesses, providing spaces for “Black Asheville,” as well as all residents, and involving youth as future leaders in the region. To learn more the events happening by clicking The Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Asheville & Buncombe County and the City of Asheville is hosting a week-long celebration entitled “Celebrating the History and Legacy of Juneteenth.”It will focus on spotlighting non-majority businesses, providing spaces for “Black Asheville,” as well as all residents, and involving youth as future leaders in the region. To learn more the events happening by clicking here



GREENVILLE

Freedom Ride on Saturday, June 10 The show starts at 4 p.m. at 1601 Piedmont Highway (Highway 20)

Juneteenth Wellness 5K run on Saturday, June 17 The 5K run starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 8:15 a.m. registration for the event is $30.00 and starts on May 31.

Royal Gala on Friday, June 16 The Royal Gala is happening at the Greenville Convention Center with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. and the gala starting at 7 p.m.

Mega festival on Saturday, June 17 The Mega festival is happening on Saturday, June 17, at Falls Parks from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



SPARTANBURG

Juneteenth Celebrations starting on Tuesday, June 11 The Spartanburg Juneteenth, Inc. presents the Annual Juneteenth Experience starting with the official Juneteenth Revival on Tuesday, June 11, the Race Seminar on Wednesday, June 14, and the BEC Gala on Saturday, June 17.

Juneteenth Celebrations Friday, June 16 The City of Spartanburg is hosting two Juneteenth events and celebrations starting with a block party on Friday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature a live DJ, food trucks, 360 photo booth and more. The festival will occur on Saturday, June 17 starting at 4 p.m.



Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.