‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Attorney Eric Bland, who represented Gloria Satterfield, made a statement in regard to Alex Murdaugh admitting to lying in response to a 2022 complaint filed by Nautilus Insurance Company.

The complaint filed by the insurance company alleged that Murdaugh lied about details surrounding his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who passed away in 2018 following a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

RELATED: Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death

“Seems there is buzz because liar liar Alex now says he allegedly made up the story that Gloria Satterfield didnt fall down Moselle stairs by his dogs,” said Bland in a tweet. “Since when did Alex become the modicum of honesty and credibility.”

Bland claims the money that Nautilus paid wasn’t received by his clients. He states it was stolen by Murdaugh.

Read Bland’s response in full:

“Seems there is buzz because liar liar Alex now says he allegedly made up the story that Gloria Satterfield didnt fall down Moselle stairs by his dogs. Since when did Alex become the modicum of honesty and credibility. A colleton county jury said that he’s not credible and judge gergel in his later order with Laffitte said he’s not credible. Additionally, we recovered money for our clients from parties other than Nautilus for breaches of their duties to our clients and other claims. Technically the money that Nautilus paid never came to our clients. It was stolen by Alex so there is an argument that they still owe it to our clients by releases signed by the parties. These insurers had investigators investigate the claim thoroughly before they paid on the claim. Insurers are not in the business of paying out millions of dollars frivolous or fraudulent claims. Additionally they also had lawyers who did their jobs and investigated the claim before it was paid. This is nothing but noise. Just gutless people trying to continue to victimize Gloria’s siblings and children.”

MORE NEWS: Prison love letters for Alex Murdaugh continue to pour in

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.