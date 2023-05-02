Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry High School’s assistant principal warned students and staff on Tuesday afternoon that students would no longer have toilet paper when they went to the bathroom.

Starting on Wednesday, students would have to go to the front office to pick up their toilet paper, the message said.

“Administration has decided to take the toilet tissue out of the restrooms for the remainder of the school year,” an email from Assistant Principal Cornelius Cromer said.

This was because students were flushing entire rolls of toilet paper down the toilet, Cromer’s message said.

Only a few hours after Cromer sent his message, WIS-TV received what was described as a “correction” from Carson Ware, chief human resources officer, that said students would not have their toilet paper access revoked.

“The message was sent in an attempt to deter the misuse of paper products throughout the restrooms in our school,” Ware said. “We have not removed the toilet tissue from the restrooms.”

That same message was sent to students and staff by Principal Brandon Ross before the end of day on Tuesday.

WIS-TV has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Education to see if they are investigating the matter and is waiting to hear back.

