TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after motorcycle crash in Greenville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Laurens Road near Catalyst Gym has been blocked off due to the crash.
The coroner said they are not responding at this time.
