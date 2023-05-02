SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville.

It happened Monday morning, around 4:15 a.m., near Exit 8 off Interstate 95, according to Chief Sam Woodward with the Hardeeville Police Department.

Deputies were originally dispatched to the area after a call came in about shots being fired at a vehicle. Chief Woodward says they found the suspect vehicle and a small chase began.

The chief says gunfire came from the suspect vehicle towards law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.

SLED identified the driver as 33-year-old Calaab Kirby. Three officers were involved and are on administrative leave from the Hardeeville Police Department.

One Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy was also involved. The Jasper County deputy involved in the shooting has also been placed on administrative leave, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby.

“A car shot at another car, that’s the reason officers responded to this location. They got into a little short chase from highway 278 over here to Brooks Willis Drive. Apparently there were shots fired from inside the car, our officers returned fire, we have one deceased person at this time,” Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward said.

Officials say the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal investigation/critical incident report.

The investigation has been turned over to SLED.

