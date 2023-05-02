TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville

Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a part of a road is blocked off after a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Laurens Road and Washington Street near Catalyst Gym.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office were also called to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Multiple crashes cause hazardous spill on I-85
Road reopens after multiple crashes cause 100 gallons of fuel to spill on I-85
Tuesday Morning is going out of business.
Tuesday Morning going out of business, holding liquidation sales
Fight causes chaos at Spartanburg Co. festival
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say

Latest News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeeville
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
FBI officials searching for escaped inmate Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26.
WANTED: FBI offers $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate
Traffic alert
Crews working to remove tree blocking intersection in Greenwood