Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special called school board meeting Monday night for Laurens County School District 55 ended just minutes after they called it to order.

Members failed to approve the agenda, which included a discussion of the contract of the Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas.

The meeting follows the regular board meeting on April 24 that ended after multiple school board members walked out after trying to add an agenda item to remove the School Board Chair Cathy Little.

In February, the board met for nearly three hours in executive session to discuss Thomas’ contract but did not take action during that meeting.

Supporters of Dr. Thomas believe she is trying to be pushed out of the district by Little because of race.

FOX Carolina received dozens of emails between Thomas and Little as part of a Freedom of Information request, ranging from early 2022 to early 2023.

Emails from earlier this year show Thomas and Little going back and forth on proper protocols for handling parent complaints, and Little accusing Thomas of sharing what she called her personal business with the rest of the board in a recent newsletter.

Little has not publicly said the reason for the contract review.

“As a parent with kids in the district, we need to have someone that is leading us you know the right way and right now Dr. Thomas is doing a great job. You know, and I don’t see a reason to have her removed,” said Jendayi Shumate.

Board Member Anthony Carpenter is one of the board members calling for Little to step down as chair.

“What would get us past this issue is I think it the chair would just rise up. The people calling for her to step down so we can get back to the business of running the board. Working for the kids and protecting this community,” he said.

The board has failed to discuss teacher contracts for the next school year, which was on the agenda.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for May 22.

