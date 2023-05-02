Upstate sports bar turns family restaurant area into event space

Generic bar
Generic bar(MGN Online)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate sports bar announced they have opened a new permanent event space.

Local Cue announced on its Facebook that it has turned the family restaurant portion of their bar into an event space.

According to its website, the space can seat up to 80 people and is completely private with an entrance and bathrooms.

