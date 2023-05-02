WANTED: FBI offers $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate who was last seen on Sunday.

FBI officials said 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was seen on surveillance video climbing a fence and escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia on April 30.

According to officials, Sotelo was being held on federal weapons charges at the time of his escape.

He is also charged with the murder of a deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, in August 2022.

Officials issued arrest warrants for Sotelo after he was charged with escape from custody.

Sotelo is five-feet-six inches tall weighs about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He might be driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

FBI officials said Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26, could be driving a red Ford Mustang. (FBI)

Officials said he also has ties to Mexico and North Carolina.

