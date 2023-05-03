2 Upstate deputies inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate law enforcement officers were inducted in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The ceremony recognized five officers two of which were from Spartanburg. Of the officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022, three were shot and killed in the line of duty, one died from a medical emergency during a training exercise and one died from complications from COVID-19.

Deputy First Class John W. Berry, III who died from COVID-19 complications in September 2021 and Deputy First Class Austin D. Aldridge who died from a shooting in June 2022, were the two Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies inducted.

The others include, Master Police Office Tyrell A. Owens-Riley with Columbia Police Department who died in a medical emergency during a training, Corporal Roy A. “Drew Barr, Jr. with Cayce Police Department who died in April 2022 from a shooting and one historical inductee, Town Marshal Tobias R. Penninger with Sharon Police Department in York County, who died in 1918 from a shooting.

“This ceremony marks a time where we can come together with the families and departments of our fallen officers and remember them for the heroes they are,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV in a release. “As we formally induct each of these officers into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, we are reminded of their selfless dedication and their courage in the face of danger. I am humbled by their honor and their sacrifice.”

