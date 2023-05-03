Animal shelter needs to find foster homes for about 25 dogs

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society needs to finding foster homes for more than 25 dogs as they work to make some improvements.

The dog kennels are getting a makeover.

The Humane Society said in order to get started on the project the dogs need to be placed in homes by Saturday, May 6.

Supplies such as food, toys, leashes and more will be provided for the foster dog and the term will last about three weeks.

Anyone interested in being a foster dog parent can go to the Humane Society’s Facebook page to see photos of the dogs and click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly
Upstate school board member resigns amid tension between Superintendent and school board chair

Latest News

Children's mental health
Upstate Mental Health Resources
Christopher Page
Greenville County Deputies looking for 14-year-old who ran away
Legal Lowdown: Ding dong ditch conviction
Legal Lowdown: Ding dong ditch conviction
Celebrate the coronation with Old Europe desserts
Celebrate the coronation with Old Europe desserts