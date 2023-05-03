Animal shelter needs to find foster homes for about 25 dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society needs to finding foster homes for more than 25 dogs as they work to make some improvements.

The dog kennels are getting a makeover.

The Humane Society said in order to get started on the project the dogs need to be placed in homes by Saturday, May 6.

Supplies such as food, toys, leashes and more will be provided for the foster dog and the term will last about three weeks.

Anyone interested in being a foster dog parent can go to the Humane Society’s Facebook page to see photos of the dogs and click here to make an appointment.

