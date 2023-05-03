Biltmore Estate to open late Wednesday due to high winds

Biltmore Estate
Biltmore Estate(Biltmore Estate)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore Estate announced that people’s visits to the area could be impacted due to a high wind warning issued for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Officials said reservations could be impacted until 4 p.m. However, reservations for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. will be honored. They added that those with reservations after 10:30 p.m. can use their tickets on another day or request a refund online.

According to officials, every specialty tour (Rooftop Tour, Backstairs Tour, Red Wine & Chocolate) and outdoor activities scheduled for May 3 are canceled and tickets will automatically be refunded.

For more information about the changes, people can visit the estate’s website.

