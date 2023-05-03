Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River

Officials say the body of a missing child was recovered in a Lowcountry river.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the body of a missing child was recovered in a Lowcountry river.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the body of a 5-year-old girl was recovered in the Edisto River at 5:05 p.m.

The department says the recovery was made by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Colleton County divers.

The search for the little girl began Sunday in the Edisto River near Mars Old Field landing after the child was playing in shallow water before being swept off by currents, SCDNR said in a Tweet.

Crews continued the search through Monday and Tuesday.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the child.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly
Upstate school board member resigns amid tension between Superintendent and school board chair

Latest News

Legal Lowdown: Ding dong ditch conviction
Legal Lowdown: Ding dong ditch conviction
Celebrate the coronation with Old Europe desserts
Celebrate the coronation with Old Europe desserts
Evan Townsend, 17
Deputies searching for runaway teen in McDowell Co.
File Graphic
Man sentenced in 2018 sexual assault case after pleading guilty
National Small Business Week: Hollowed Earth Pottery
National Small Business Week: Hollowed Earth Pottery