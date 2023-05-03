Body of missing 5-year-old recovered from Edisto River

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the body of a missing child was recovered in a Lowcountry river.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the body of a 5-year-old girl was recovered in the Edisto River at 5:05 p.m.

The department says the recovery was made by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Colleton County divers.

The search for the little girl began Sunday in the Edisto River near Mars Old Field landing after the child was playing in shallow water before being swept off by currents, SCDNR said in a Tweet.

Crews continued the search through Monday and Tuesday.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the child.

