Crews respond to structure fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Greenville Fire Department said crews responded to a structure fire near Long Cane Lane Tuesday night.

Officials said details about the fire are limited, and crews are still at the scene investigating. However, they added that no injuries were reported following the fire.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

