Deputies searching for runaway teen in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Evan Townsend is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 of the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-Crime (652-7463). Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO to 888777.

