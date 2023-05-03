Deputies searching for runaway teen in McDowell Co.

Evan Townsend, 17
Evan Townsend, 17(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Evan Townsend is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 of the non-emergency line at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-Crime (652-7463). Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by texting TIP MCDOWELLSO to 888777.

