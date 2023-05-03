Going South? Building generational wealth amid the Great Migration

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More people are moving to the Carolinas. The Census Bureau reports last year, the Carolina’s ranked in the top four states receiving an influx in people. While some people moved for a job, family ties and weather, others have relocated to build generational wealth.

We’re in the Da’ Fade Room where owner Al Parks is known for giving tight fades.

“I combined my passion with my purpose,” Parks said.

He also gives fiscally conscious wisdom.

“Knowing the business is the start – that’s the root of it,” Parks said. “But a team is what makes it function.”

He owns two barber shops: One in Greenville, the other in New York.

“I was in a rush to get out of (New York),” Parks said.

In 2021, he left New York for Greenville. He’s part of the new Great Migration South.

“I came here and my life didn’t stop,” he said.

And Parks means it. He didn’t come to the South for a slower pace and lower cost of living solely.

“People see trees, and I see money,” he said.

FOX Carolina got an exclusive look at the Parks’ family farm. The estate features 20-acres of land, beef cattle, two ponds and three generations of hard-working innovators.

“We had pigs, and goats, I even bought a donkey once before,” Parks said.

New Yorkers who’ve done more than adapt.

“We turned the woods into an income for us,” Parks said.

The estate used to be 20-acres of trees, now cultivated. And the family sold what they didn’t need.

“I had two bulldozers down here at one time, pushing up trees and stumps,” Al Parks, Sr. said. “You could sell the trees.”

This is a family building generational wealth.

“It takes a lot,” Parks, Sr. said.

So, how many people are part of this new migration? The Census Bureau estimates 1.3 million people moved to the South last year. But experts caution, building generational wealth requires more than just moving from point A to point B.

“You want to maintain ownership of something, and what’s better to own than land,” Parks said.

Goldfinch Wealth Management partner and financial advisor Ashton Lawrence says before an out-of-state move have a professional review your future.

“The financial advisor will be able to take a wholistic approach and say, ‘alright, we know that you’ve got this going on, this going on, and this going on,” Lawrence said. “(Your budget) is like a balloon -- if you squeeze it on one end, it’s going to inflate somewhere else.”

Next, take advantage of home affordability and lower taxes.

“If you’re renting a place you really don’t own it,” Lawrence said. “You’re essentially just paying the mortgage for someone else -- or fattening someone else’s pocket. If you actually own the property that’s advantageous for you. That goes into generation wealth.”

And general wealth requires generational planning.

“Anything that’s going to have substantial value needs to be discussed,” he said. “Think when you pass away – anything that you own it’s going to somebody. Whether it’s going to the IRS or the government. I’d also bring in an attorney.”

Three men running a farm and sparking more than barbershop conversation.

“Every couple of days, we talk about it a lot,” Parks added. “What are we going to do when dad is not here? What is he going to do when I’m not here? It takes strategy and planning because without a plan, you’re going to fail.”

