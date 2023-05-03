Greenville County Deputies looking for 14-year-old who ran away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old who ran away from home Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Brian Page ran away from his home on Milford Church Road around midnight. He was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Page is described as five foot eight and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Page has reportedly run away multiple times this year, stated he was heading toward North Carolina with a friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 846-271-5210.

