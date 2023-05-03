Is Tornado Alley shifting closer to the Carolinas?

On the Weather or Not podcast, Kendra Kent talks to Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service about a possible shift in "Tornado Alley."
By Kendra Kent
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are no stranger to tornadoes in the Carolinas, and we’ve seen active seasons over the past few years.  The southeast has become a hotbed for development, leading some to speculate that the true “tornado alley” could be shifting to the southeast.

For the latest episode of Weather or Not, we sat down with Trisha Palmer with National Weather Service to talk about it.

Palmer says there has been recent research comparing the different tornado alleys and over a 40-year timeframe there has been about a 10% increase in activity in the southeast. 2022, in particular, shows the bullseye for tornado development across Mississippi and Alabama, while we lie on the fringe of that activity.

When it comes to overall severe weather including damaging wind, Texas and Alabama have some of the most active weather, with Oklahoma City coming in with 27 severe weather days and Huntsville, Alabama with 33 per year.

Now here is the information that may surprise you… The most severe days in the entire country happen in the Upstate and western NC with 38-40 severe days per year on average! The mountains have a lot to do with that, as storms develop off the mountains in the summertime. Microbursts often result in many of these summer storms, and that adds to our severe weather numbers each year.

When we see those kinds of severe days ahead, we’ll issue First Alert Weather Days to give you the heads-up. That way you and your family will have days to prepare when we’re seeing a potential threat.

Download the free First Alert Weather app to get custom severe weather alerts.

For more episodes of Weather or Not, visit our podcast page or search for “Weather or Not” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

