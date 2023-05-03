Laurens Co. school board approves new employees following tensions

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 Board of Trustees held a specially called meeting Wednesday to certify employment contracts for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

During the meeting, the board approved Amanda Lexaroz as the district’s new Director of Accountability, Federal Programs, and Professional Development. They also announced that multiple current employees will move to new roles in the upcoming school year.

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “We are thrilled to welcome new hires to our district as we strive to continually improve and expand our educational opportunities. Our new hires are highly qualified and passionate educators who will help ensure our students receive a well-rounded and comprehensive education. We appreciate their willingness to join our school community or their ability to lead in another capacity. We look forward to the contributions they will make to our students’ success.”

These contracts were on the agenda for a specially called meeting Monday night. However, the meeting ended minutes after it began as the board members failed to approve the agenda. On Tuesday, two board members resigned.

