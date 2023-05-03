Man arrested on multiple charges, kicked deputy in the head during arrest, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charged including kicking a deputy in the head during an arrest after a deputy heard gunshots on patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office said while on patrol in the Ames Street and Hope Avenue area a deputy started investigating after hearing gunshots. He then observed a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra driving fast from Hoyt Street onto Hope Avenue and onto Padgett Street.

Once the vehicle was found, the deputy made contact with the driver, 18-year-old Anton Joseph Bertich, and a liquor bottle and spent shell casings were observed inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a quantity of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun, that was spray painted with a scratched off serial number and loaded with a bullet in the chamber, deputies said. They said ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle.

Bertich was then arrested and began yelling and hitting his head on the cage in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Once he was taken out of the vehicle, deputies said he kicked a deputy in the head while yelling at other deputies.

Once he was re-secure, he was then placed back in the patrol care and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bertich is charged with the following:

Breach of peace -aggravated in nature

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Unlawful carrying a pistol

Possession of a pistol with the serial number removed or obliterated

Assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest

Three counts resisting arrest

