Man arrested on multiple charges, kicked deputy in the head during arrest, deputies say

Anton Bertich, 18
Anton Bertich, 18(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on multiple charged including kicking a deputy in the head during an arrest after a deputy heard gunshots on patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office said while on patrol in the Ames Street and Hope Avenue area a deputy started investigating after hearing gunshots. He then observed a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra driving fast from Hoyt Street onto Hope Avenue and onto Padgett Street.

Once the vehicle was found, the deputy made contact with the driver, 18-year-old Anton Joseph Bertich, and a liquor bottle and spent shell casings were observed inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a quantity of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun, that was spray painted with a scratched off serial number and loaded with a bullet in the chamber, deputies said. They said ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle.

Bertich was then arrested and began yelling and hitting his head on the cage in the back of the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Once he was taken out of the vehicle, deputies said he kicked a deputy in the head while yelling at other deputies.

Once he was re-secure, he was then placed back in the patrol care and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bertich is charged with the following:

  • Breach of peace -aggravated in nature
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Unlawful carrying a pistol
  • Possession of a pistol with the serial number removed or obliterated
  • Assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest
  • Three counts resisting arrest

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly
Upstate school board member resigns amid tension between Superintendent and school board chair

Latest News

Hero's Choice coffee
Upstate boy granted wish inspires coffee flavor to raise money for Make-A-Wish
Man killed in crash in Cherokee County
FBI officials searching for escaped inmate Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26.
WANTED: FBI offers $70,000 reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate
File Photo
Animal shelter kennels to get makeover, about 25 dogs in need of foster homes