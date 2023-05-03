Man charged following deadly hit-and-run in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a man was recently charged following a deadly hit-and-run in April.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on April 17 along Amity Road near Woodfern Circle.

According to troopers, the victim was walking along Amity Road when the suspect hit them and kept driving without stopping. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, troopers said they later passed away from their injuries.

Troopers stated that following the crash, the suspect, 49-year-old Jason Kalley, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving great bodily injury.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the crash. We will update this story as they release new details.

