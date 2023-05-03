Man killed in crash in Cherokee County

(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon near Blacksburg.

The coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old Simon Garcia Jr. of Rock Hill.

Troopers from South Carolina Highway Patrol said Garcia was driving his car north on Highway 5 around 12:45 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into a box truck headed in the opposite direction. The coroner said it is unclear what caused Garcia to cross the center line.

An autopsy will be performed to assist the coroner in determining more about the collision.

The investigation remains active.

