Man sentenced in 2018 sexual assault case after pleading guilty

ASHEVILLE,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was sentenced in 2018 sexual assault cold case after he pled guilty to one count of second degree forcible rape, battery of an unborn child and intimidating a witness.

According to police, 33-year-old Manuel Joel Bates was sentenced to served between 88 - 166 months in prison and 19 - 32 months suspended for 36 months probation and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police said he will serve seven to 13 years following the conviction.

“I would like to thank the detectives and victim service advocates at the Family Justice Center for their dedication that helped build a strong case. This was an excellent show of teamwork between the Asheville Police Department and the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office that secured justice and accountability for the victim,” said Chief David Zack in a release.

