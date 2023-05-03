Officers warn of new scams impacting residents in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are warning people of at least two scams targeting residents within the City of Laurens.

Officers said one of the scams involves scammers calling and telling residents that they have active warrants from another state. The other involves scammers pretending to be federal agents dealing with banking.

According to officers, anyone concerned about security issues with their bank should discuss it with them in person if possible. They added that officers never call residents about out-of-state warrants or require payment to resolve them.

Anyone concerned about the validity of a call they receive from a law enforcement agency can contact the Laurens Police Department and speak to an officer about the situation.

