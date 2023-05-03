Officials investigating after outhouse fire spreads to brush in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Fire Department said crews responded to Airport Road Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire turned into a brush fire.

Officials said they responded to the fire after someone reported it around 4:35 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene and discovered an outhouse had caught on fire and had spread to the brush around it.

According to officials, the fire impacted around an acre of land before crews extinguished the flames. They added that no injuries were reported following the fire.

The Buffalo Fire Department, Cross Keys Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted during the fire.

Officials stated that the Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this fire. We will update this story as officials release new details.

