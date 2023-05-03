Police investigating after body found floating down NC river

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after a body was found floating down a river on Wednesday.

According to police, kayakers reported a possible body floating down the French Broad River near Riverside Drive at around 1 p.m.

Officers said the Asheville Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the river.

At this time, forensic technicians and detectives are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the decedent.

If anyone has information regarding this scene, text TIP2APD to 847411 or call 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly
Upstate school board member resigns amid tension between Superintendent and school board chair

Latest News

Body discovered in Asheville
Body discovered in Asheville
Hero's Choice coffee
Upstate boy granted wish inspires coffee flavor to raise money for Make-A-Wish
Anton Bertich, 18
Man arrested on multiple charges, kicked deputy in the head during arrest, deputies say
Man killed in crash in Cherokee County