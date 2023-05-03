Police investigating after body found floating down NC river

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are investigating after a body was found floating down a river on Wednesday.

According to police, kayakers reported a possible body floating down the French Broad River near Riverside Drive at around 1 p.m.

Officers said the Asheville Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the river.

At this time, forensic technicians and detectives are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the decedent.

If anyone has information regarding this scene, text TIP2APD to 847411 or call 828-252-1110.

