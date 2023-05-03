Upstate boy granted wish inspires coffee flavor to raise money for Make-A-Wish

Hero's Choice coffee
Hero's Choice coffee(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Make-A-Wish South Carolina announced they are teaming up with OneNation Coffee to raise money with a new coffee flavor inspired by an Upstate boy.

Officials said starting on May 1, 2023, OneNation Coffee will start selling “Hero’s Choice,” a limited-edition small-batch blend inspired by Bennett Gulyas, an Upstate 6-year-old battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, who had his wish to become a police officer granted last year.

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with OneNation Coffee,” said Misty Farmer, President and CEO for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “Their core mission is deeply personal, and community driven and so they understand the true value that every individual and every purchase can make towards our goal. We are very grateful to have their support in granting wishes. Together, we’ll reduce trauma and stress for critically ill children and replace it with hope and joy. In turn, that will help produce better health outcomes for those children. OneNation Coffee is making a huge difference through this campaign.”

According to officials, 50% of the proceeds from each 12 oz bag sold will go to Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to work with Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes to critically ill children,” stated John Richards, Owner of OneNation Coffee. “As a father of three kids, I believe it is the right thing to do. When we learned how great the need, we knew we wanted to get involved. A warm cup of coffee can provide a sense of comfort to help get a family through a tough night or a nurse get through a long shift. Partnering with like-minded organizations like Make-A-Wish, we work together to meet a greater need. We want to do what we can to grant more wishes like Bennett’s, one cup of coffee at a time!”

Bags of Hero’s Choice can be purchased on OnNation Coffee’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
Upstate school board meeting with superintendent contract on agenda ends abruptly
Upstate school board member resigns amid tension between Superintendent and school board chair

Latest News

Body discovered in Asheville
Body discovered in Asheville
Anton Bertich, 18
Man arrested on multiple charges, kicked deputy in the head during arrest, deputies say
Man killed in crash in Cherokee County
FBI officials searching for escaped inmate Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26.
WANTED: FBI offers $70,000 reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate