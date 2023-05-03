Upstate law enforcement learn how to spot animal abuse in new training

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taking the training to the farm-- this state-wide initiative hosted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is supposed to teach upstate law enforcement how to respond to animal cruelty cases.

We’ve told you about several animal abuse or neglect cases across the state. It’s often-local law enforcement who responds to those calls first. This hands-on experience will give them the tools to better handle those calls.

“Classroom training is great but a lot of people like myself, we learned better in the field,” said Staff Stg. Mark Davis, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joined by horses, cows and even a pony--despite how it sounds, this wasn’t a petting zoo. It’s a class offered by the State Humane Society. A local veterinarian also joined to teach officers and deputies the signs of animal abuse firsthand.

“In order for them to properly police and assess situations that they’re called out to for potential neglect or abuse, they need to know what a horse in a healthy environment looks like, and what a horse that’s been neglected looks like,” said Janell Gregory, the Director of the South Carolina Humane Society.

Because of South Carolina’s large number of horses, equine neglect cases are highly common.

“It makes me happy that we’re seeing the proper training because I think there’s been times when there hasn’t been proper training,” said Justin Martin with Martin Veterinary Services.

They learned how to carefully manage animals, place proper restraints and care for their needs. Stg. Davis hopes this experience will give his deputies more confidence when the next call comes in.

“I just hope that they walk away with a better understanding, and more confidence going into these calls and answering these calls concerning equine and cattle,” he said.

Law enforcement officers from Anderson and Spartanburg participated in today’s class. The Humane Society will continue around the state, offering the same training.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.