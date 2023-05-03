WANTED: FBI offers $70,000 reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate

North Carolina Escaped Inmates
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is offering a $70,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate who was last seen on Sunday.

Officials announced a $50,000 reward on Tuesday, May 2, but are now including an additional $20,000.

According to FBI officials, 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was seen on surveillance video climbing a fence and escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia on April 30.

Officials said Sotelo was being held on federal weapons charges at the time of his escape. Officials have now issued arrest warrants after he was charged with escape from custody.

He is also charged with the murder of a deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, in August 2022.

Sotelo is five-feet-six inches tall weighs about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and has ties to Mexico and North Carolina.

He might be driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

FBI officials said Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26, could be driving a red Ford Mustang.
FBI officials said Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26, could be driving a red Ford Mustang.(FBI)

