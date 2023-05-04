Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023, about National Small Business Week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan that’s left hundreds dead and thrown the African nation into chaos.

Biden said in a statement that his order will “hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses.”

He said the violence taking place in Sudan is “a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy.”

“I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties,” Biden said.

Sudan’s fighting broke out April 15 between two commanders who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the nation’s transition to democracy.

The power struggle between the armed forces chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has millions of Sudanese cowering inside their homes and already displaced hundreds of thousands.

Several countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens from the troubled nation though millions remain there amid a fragile ceasefire.

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the country’s people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The conflict has killed at least 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. At least 334,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan, and tens of thousands more to neighboring countries Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to U.N. agencies.

Thousands of U.N. workers were evacuated a week into the fighting, and some U.N. agencies paused their services. The World Food Program suspended operations after three of its workers were killed in fighting in southern Sudan, but the agency has since said it will resume its work.

The fighting has included unprecedented urban warfare in the capital, Khartoum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
A Ring camera at a nearby business caught on camera a violent explosion at a pharmaceutical...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Explosion at pharmaceutical plant injures 4; 1 worker still missing
A video was captured Tuesday morning on a ring camera showing a wheel rolling off a school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tire falls off school bus carrying young children
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks