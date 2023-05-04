Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement to be presented in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement will be presented Thursday afternoon.

The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenville County Courthouse in courtroom 8.

This is in conjunction with the Greenville County Bar Association’s Law Week.

A livestream will be added once the ceremony begins.

