Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement to be presented in Greenville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement will be presented Thursday afternoon.
The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenville County Courthouse in courtroom 8.
This is in conjunction with the Greenville County Bar Association’s Law Week.
A livestream will be added once the ceremony begins.
MORE NEWS: SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.