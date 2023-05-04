Boil water advisory issued for customers in parts of Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeland Park Water and Sewage issued a boil water advisory for customers living in one part of Anderson.

According to officials, a utility company hit a water line that has been fixed and the water is back on but customers will need to boil it for safety.

Officials said customers living in the area of Vogel Ridge Drive and Baum Lane should boil water for at least two minutes for the next 24 hours.

Stay tuned for further updates.

