Carolina Miracle League provides opportunities for local athletes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s called the Miracle League for a reason and it’s changing the lives of local athletes.

Providing an opportunity for athletes like Michael Cellars to swing for the fences.

“We look forward every spring and fall to coming,” said his mother Anita.

The Miracle League has become a regular routine for families like the Cellars.

“They said when he was four he could start playing,” said Cellars. “He’s 16 now, going on 17, and we’ve been playing ever since.”

Michael, born with cerebral palsy used a walker early in his life.

But it was on this field in Boiling Springs, that all changed.

“He hit the ball and it was headed to first base and he stopped,” Cellars recalled of her then six-year-old little boy. “Everybody was telling him to come on but he was just looking around and he just walked off and left it! And he’s been walking ever since!”

Stories like Michael’s fill the rosters at Miracle League. Rosters that have nearly tripled over the last 16 years. Growth Executive Director Pam Dean has worked to foster.

“This is a sacrifice for my family. It has been for 16 years,” said Dean, “but for just that one family, it would be worth it. But it’s not just that one family. It’s so worth it.”

And no one knows the journey better than Dean.

“Being a mother with a special needs child, do not underestimate what your child can do,” Dean encouraged. “I’ve done that. Give them an opportunity to show you exactly what they can do. It’s normally the parent that holds them back.”

By following the athlete’s lead, the Miracle League has grown beyond Dean’s initial dream.

“We have learned things that we had no idea were going to happen,” she recalled. “How well they were going to do. How much they were going to learn and how far they were going to advance. We did not put that into the equation.”

“I have a ‘majors’ team, they can hit it over the fence because they practice every week out here.”

No matter how many players come out, the goal remains the same.

“It’s abilities,” said Dean. “Giving them abilities like their able-bodied friends. That’s what we do. When the doctors tell you all the things they’re not going to do, and when you give them an opportunity to play adaptive baseball and see what they can do.”

“Michael is going to be hitting it over the fence soon.”

The Miracle League is supported by hundreds of volunteers over the years whom Dean refers to as ‘buddies.’

“This doesn’t happen without them,” Dean said.

The Carolina Miracle League will send a team to the All-Star game in Palm Beach, Florida later this year. That event brings together 300 teams from across the country.

Registration for the fall season of the Carolina Miracle League begins in July. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.