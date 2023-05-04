Changes coming to 3′s Greenville after investment from Justin Timberlake

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Changes are coming to a popular par-3 golf course in the Upstate.

In November, Justin Timberlake and 8AM Golf announced an investment in 3′s Greenville.

Davis Sezna bought the course, formerly known as Crosswinds, four years ago and cut down the number of holes, and put an emphasis on the experience.

“We’re in the hospitality business, we grow happy. We grow fun, and that’s a great combination that a lot of golf doesn’t necessarily have, or the perception of golf sometimes is it’s a very serious game,” said Sezna.

3′s features lighted, 12-hole par-3 golf, with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole humps and bumps putting course, lively music, and bar and restaurant amenities to provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience that adds to the fun.

Right now, the main building is under renovation. It will feature a new exterior and interior design along with a full kitchen and multiple-sided indoor and outdoor bar. Construction is scheduled to be completed in June.

Sezna says there have been talks about opening 3′s in other locations, such as Nashville, Charlotte, or Charleston.

For more information about 3′s Greenville, click here.

