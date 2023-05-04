Clemson student to spend lottery win on books and tuition

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(Gray)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student at Clemson University won $200,000 playing the Lottery.

The senior said she was waiting on a when she decided to pick up a lottery ticket too.  She spent $5 on a scratch-off at the Loco Mart #4 at 480 Old Greenville Hwy. in Clemson and scratched the ticket in her car to pass the time.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials, describing the moment she won big.  She says her hands were still shaking when her takeout was ready.

The students plans to use the money to help with her tuition and books.

Loco Mart #4 in Clemson received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

MORE NEWS: Police arrest reg. sex offender accused of making ‘suspicious’ visits to children’s business

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Joshua Mitchell Vorndran
Police arrest reg. sex offender accused of making ‘suspicious’ visits to children’s business
National Small Business Week: Paisley Paw
National Small Business Week: Paisley Paw
National Small Business Week: Currahee Vineyard & Winery
National Small Business Week: Currahee Vineyard & Winery
National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer