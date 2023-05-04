Clemson student to spend lottery win on books and tuition

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student at Clemson University won $200,000 playing the Lottery.

The senior said she was waiting on a when she decided to pick up a lottery ticket too. She spent $5 on a scratch-off at the Loco Mart #4 at 480 Old Greenville Hwy. in Clemson and scratched the ticket in her car to pass the time.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials, describing the moment she won big. She says her hands were still shaking when her takeout was ready.

The students plans to use the money to help with her tuition and books.

Loco Mart #4 in Clemson received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

