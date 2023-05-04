Coastal Carolina University bans TikTok on campus networks

(CBS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is the latest campus to ban access to TikTok on school networks after a decision in the university’s latest board meeting.

It was announced in a news release on Thursday that CCU will block access to TikTok on the university’s wired and wireless networks across campus.

The board of trustees said the move for the ban “is designed to keep the University’s network safe and secure and takes into consideration the safety and privacy of CCU’s students, faculty, and staff.”

The move also comes after Horry-Georgetown Technical College banned the app from its campuses in March.

Both institutions moved to implement the ban to comply with Gov. Henry McMaster’s directive to all state agencies to block the app.

The ban is only on devices connected to the internet networks on the CCU campus.

Anyone can still use the TikTok app using cellular data or their own WiFi hotspot.

