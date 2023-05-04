Deputies investigating after shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near West Avenue in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 7:28 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. They added that while they were on the way to the area, they learned that the victim was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, they found the victim at the hospital and discovered he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. However, his current condition is unknown.

Deputies are still investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death
Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh's admission to lying
‘Liar liar Alex’: Attorney Eric Bland responds to Murdaugh’s admission to lying
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Police responding to motorcycle crash on Laurens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked off after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

Graham Presser
Graham Presser
Asheville Rapist Plea
Asheville Rapist Plea
Fire generic WHNS
Officials investigating after outhouse fire spreads to brush in Union Co.
Beach Family Lawsuit
Beach Family Lawsuit