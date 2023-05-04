Deputies investigating after shooting injures 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near West Avenue in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 7:28 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. They added that while they were on the way to the area, they learned that the victim was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, they found the victim at the hospital and discovered he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. However, his current condition is unknown.

Deputies are still investigating this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.

