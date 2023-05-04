Fire crews called to ambulance-involved crash in Gaffney

Crews were called to an ambulance-involved crash in Gaffney.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Corinth Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to an ambulance-involved crash in Gaffney early Thursday morning.

According to the department, an ambulance was hit from behind at a high speed on Union Highway are the intersection of Garvin Lake Road before 4:15 a.m.

Officials said there were only minor injuries and there was not a patient on board of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

