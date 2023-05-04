Gamecocks Add Another Piece in Morris Ugusuk from Finalnd

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina men’s basketball announced the addition of another player on Wednesday for the upcoming 2023-24 season with high school signee Morris Ugusuk. The lengthy 6-4 guard hails from Helsinki, Finland.

“Morris is the epitome of big-time potential,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “He is very skilled with the ball and can really create good situations when it is in his hands. He can also shoot with deep range. For a young player, his basketball savvy is already outstanding. I can’t wait to see how it all comes together once his body really begins to respond to college-level strength and conditioning. He’s a great kid, and we are very happy to have him in Columbia.”

This past season, Ugusuk averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game for Omnia Basketball Academy. He also averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per contest in 23 games competing for HBA-Marsky in the Finnish 1st Division in 2022-23.

Last season, Ugusuk played for Pantterit Helsinki in the Finnish 1st Division and averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in five games. He shot 58.5 percent from the floor and 60.0 percent from behind the arc. The team was undefeated in his five appearances for the club.

Ugusuk represented his home country at the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. His numbers were efficient as he played 19.7 minutes per game in seven appearances helping Finland to a third-place finish.

